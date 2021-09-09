Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 3,122,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

