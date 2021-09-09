Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.
Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 3,122,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
