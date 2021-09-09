Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report sales of $279.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 995,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

