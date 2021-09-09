HSBC Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HSBC from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the social networking company’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $377.57 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $943,399,059. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 580.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.