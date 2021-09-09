Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) to Issue $0.36 Semi-Annual Dividend

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.362 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
OTCMKTS:HUIHY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Huabao International has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $124.27.
Huabao International Company Profile
