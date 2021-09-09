Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) to Issue $0.36 Semi-Annual Dividend

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.362 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:HUIHY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Huabao International has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $124.27.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

