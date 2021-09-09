HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,250 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $153,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $12.93 on Thursday, hitting $693.61. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,022. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.06 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.66 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

