Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.16. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 7,977 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

