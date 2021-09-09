Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.