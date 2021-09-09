Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 955,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $463.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

