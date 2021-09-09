HUNT (HUNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142.48 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. HUNT has a total market cap of $94.73 million and $142.48 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 130.6% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

