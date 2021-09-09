HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $42.88

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $41.42. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 2,213 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

