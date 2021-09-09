HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $42.88

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $41.42. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 2,213 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
