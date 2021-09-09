Hydra (HYDRA) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $83.79 million and $1.44 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $21.72 or 0.00046577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,075,732 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

