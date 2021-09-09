Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.53. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.