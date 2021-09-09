I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $71.69

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $74.28. I-Mab shares last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 7,291 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAB. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,656,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.