IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Head to Head Review

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IBEX alerts:

24.3% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IBEX and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX -1.14% 33.09% 7.77% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IBEX and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 99.45%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than IBEX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.83 $7.77 million $0.84 21.79 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.54 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -1.92

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.