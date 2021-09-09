Ï„Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $52,890.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,547.38 or 0.16088123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00191356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.18 or 0.07409893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.83 or 1.00443606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00823488 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

