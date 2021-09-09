ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,230.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 229888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,188 ($15.52).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,072.41. The company has a market capitalization of £805.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

