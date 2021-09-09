IDEX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $219.38. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,758. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.96. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

