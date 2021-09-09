IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Tops $699,459.87 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $699,459.87 and approximately $7,780.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

