Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $24.98

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $26.17. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

IMGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

