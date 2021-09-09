Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $1.76 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00132933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.10 or 0.99924684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.97 or 0.07277884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00826919 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

