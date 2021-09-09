Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.43.

Shares of INE opened at C$21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

