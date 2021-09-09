Insider Buying: Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ) Insider Purchases 763,157 Shares of Stock

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ) insider Wayne Jones bought 763,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,263.14 ($10,902.24).
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.31.
Indoor Skydive Australia Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Skydive Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Skydive Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.