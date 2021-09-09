Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Sells 15,041 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09.

CONN stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

