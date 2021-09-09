Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Sells 15,041 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Norman Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09.
CONN stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
CONN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.