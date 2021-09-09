Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 1,053 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $915,280.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $141.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

