Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells 57,930 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCAT stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

