Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 2,991 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEM opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.