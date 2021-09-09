Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,888. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.