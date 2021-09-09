International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $962.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $916.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,307. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

