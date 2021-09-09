Internet Computer Price Tops $63.09 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $10.02 billion and $783.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00880890 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,899,403 coins and its circulating supply is 158,871,517 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

