Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives C$39.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$29.64 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,981,364.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,086.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

