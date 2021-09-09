Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

