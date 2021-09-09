Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s 4th Largest Position

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.71. 377,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,817,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.54 and its 200-day moving average is $342.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

