Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $203.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

