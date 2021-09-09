Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

