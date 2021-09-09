Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 16,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,738. The firm has a market cap of $228.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 576.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.