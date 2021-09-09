Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,713 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 442% compared to the average volume of 1,608 call options.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

