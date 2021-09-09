IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 50 at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 44.55 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.