iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 705.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

