iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter.

JKE stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

