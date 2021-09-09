iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 429,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $162.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

