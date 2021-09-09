iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.48. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 38,138 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,044,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter.

