ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ITT were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.