Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 33,228 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $263.46 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average of $241.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Okta by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.