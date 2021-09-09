Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $37.57 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

