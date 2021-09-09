Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,486 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 69,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.