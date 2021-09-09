Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

