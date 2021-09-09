Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

