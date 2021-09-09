James Brett Burns Acquires 199,999 Shares of Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) insider James Brett Burns purchased 199,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.85 ($21,428.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Austco Healthcare Company Profile

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and clinical workflow management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East. The company offers Tacera, an IP based nurse call system for hospitals, and aged care and acute care facilities.

