Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 8% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. 1,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

