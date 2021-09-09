Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 231 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $857.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $360.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $868.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

